Detroit man accused of shooting and killing his girlfriend

A Detroit man is accused of shooting and killing his girlfriend with a semi-automatic rifle, Wayne County prosecutors said.

Keith Custer, 69, was arraigned Thursday on one count of first-degree murder, one count of felon in possession of a firearm, one count of felon in possession of ammunition and three counts of felony firearm in connection with the fatal shooting of 49-year-old Latoya Reeves of Detroit.

Detroit police responded to a home in the 9300 block of Birwood Street around 2:14 a.m. on July 6 for an "unknown problem." Prosecutors say Custer and Reeves were living together at the time of the shooting.

When officers arrived, they found Reeves in the hallway of the home, suffering from a gunshot wound to her hand and chest. Reeves was taken to a local hospital, where she was later pronounced dead.

Prosecutors allege that Custer fired a semi-automatic rifle at Reeves, killing her.

Custer is due back in court on July 20 for a probable cause conference. A preliminary examination is set for July 27.