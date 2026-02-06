Detroit man accused of assaulting three women he dated within a year

A Detroit man has been charged in connection with the assault of three women he dated within a year, according to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office.

Donneal Darren Sandridge-Jones, 31, was charged with assault with intent to do great bodily harm, three counts of felonious assault, assault with intent to murder, three counts of domestic violence, two counts of malicious destruction of property of $200 or more but less than $1,000, and unlawful imprisonment.

Sandridge-Jones was arraigned on Feb. 3 for two of the cases and is due back in court on Feb. 12. An arraignment for the third case will be set at a later date.

Prosecutors allege that Sandridge-Jones assaulted the woman, ages 32, 27 and 35, between March 2025 and January 2026 at the same home on Elmdale Street in Detroit. Authorities say he was dating each woman at the time of the assaults.

According to the prosecutor's office, police were called on March 31 after Sandridge-Jones allegedly threw a brick at the 35-year-old woman's car, damaging it. He allegedly threw another brick, which struck the woman in the face.

Prosecutors allege that on July 13, Sandridge-Jones assaulted the 32-year-old woman during a verbal altercation. Prosecutors say he was armed with a knife and damaged the woman's phone and vehicle.

On Jan. 20, 2026, Sandridge-Jones was intoxicated and allegedly stabbed the 27-year-old woman multiple times in the neck, prosecutors say. They say he allegedly held the woman at gunpoint and forced her to drive him to multiple locations.

Sandridge-Jones was arrested on Jan. 31.