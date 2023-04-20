Detroit man arraigned in non-fatal Greektown shooting

(CBS DETROIT) - A 19-year-old Detroit man has been charged in connection with the non-fatal shooting of another 19-year-old in Greektown.

Aaron McClinton Detroit Police Department

Aaron Leviticus McClinton has been charged with one count of assault with intent to murder, one count of assault with intent to do great bodily harm, one count of carrying a concealed weapon, one count of felonious assault, one count of resisting and obstructing a police officer and four counts of felony firearm in the shooting of 19-year-old Oak Park man.

The incident happened at about 11:31 p.m. on Saturday, April 15, near Randolph and Congress streets.

There was allegedly a physical altercation, and McClinton fired a gun, non-fatally wounding the victim. The victim was taken to a local hospital to be treated for his injuries, according to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office.

He was arraigned on April 19 and given a $5,000,000 cash bond.

A bond redetermination is scheduled for April 21, and a probable cause conference is scheduled for May 1. In addition, McClinton's preliminary examination is scheduled for May 8.

