Detroit couple charged in Greektown liquor store shooting

(CBS DETROIT) - A Detroit couple has been charged in connection to the fatal shooting of a security guard at a liquor store in Greektown Saturday night.

Travis Deshawn Irving,33, and Nicole Kay Christian, 34, both of Detroit, have been charged for fatally shooting Daryll Straughter, 48, also of Detroit, according to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office.

Irving has been charged with one count of first-degree murder, one count of felony in possession of a firearm and two counts of felony firearm. In addition, Christian has been charged with one count of accessory after the fact.

The incident happened on Saturday, April 15, at the liquor store in the 570 block of Monroe Street.

Officials say Irving and Straughter had a verbal argument that escalated, then Irving produced a gun and fatally wounded Straughter. In addition, Christian allegedly helped Irving flee the scene.

Straughter was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The Wayne County Prosecutor's Office says Detroit police arrested the defendants later that day.

Irving and Christian are expected to be arraigned at 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, April 18.