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Detroit man gets up to 50 years in prison for deadly shooting outside apartment building

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Joseph Buczek
Manager of Digital Content and Promotion, CBS Detroit
Joe Buczek is manager of digital content and promotion at CBS Detroit. He previously worked at WWTV, the Grand Traverse Insider, the Leader and the Kalkaskian, the Oakland Press and the Morning Sun.
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Joseph Buczek

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A Detroit man will spend decades in prison after being convicted of shooting and killing a man outside an apartment complex in May 2025. 

State prosecutors say Damon Bentley shot and killed a 28-year-old Westland man outside the Grand Lofts apartment complex in Southwest Detroit on May 4, 2025. Authorities say the victim was shot eight times.  

Bentley, 28, was convicted in July of second-degree murder, felony firearm and carrying a concealed weapon charges. He was sentenced to 27 to 50 years in prison on Sept. 11.

"While there is no conviction that can alleviate the grief felt by his family and loved ones, I am grateful we were able to secure justice for those mourning this young man's death," Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said. 

Paula Wethington contributed to this report.

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