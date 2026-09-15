Detroit man gets up to 50 years in prison for deadly shooting outside apartment building

A Detroit man will spend decades in prison after being convicted of shooting and killing a man outside an apartment complex in May 2025.

State prosecutors say Damon Bentley shot and killed a 28-year-old Westland man outside the Grand Lofts apartment complex in Southwest Detroit on May 4, 2025. Authorities say the victim was shot eight times.

Bentley, 28, was convicted in July of second-degree murder, felony firearm and carrying a concealed weapon charges. He was sentenced to 27 to 50 years in prison on Sept. 11.

"While there is no conviction that can alleviate the grief felt by his family and loved ones, I am grateful we were able to secure justice for those mourning this young man's death," Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said.