20-year-old Detroit man part of moving crew dies after jumping off boat into Oakland County lake

(CBS DETROIT) - A 20-year-old Detroit man drowned while swimming in an Oakland County lake over the weekend, officials said. The man was part of a crew that was helping a resident move.

The victim, identified as Marsalis Quintin Carter, allegedly jumped off the side of a pontoon boat into Taylor Lake in Rose Township Saturday morning and did not resurface. The lake is located off Hickory Ridge Road.

Carter, who lists residences in Detroit and Tuskegee, Alabama, was pronounced dead after an over 13-hour search, according to the Oakland County Sheriff's Office.

The search and rescue team was dispatched to the private lake at 11:07 a.m., and strike teams from the Southeast Michigan Dive Group, which included divers from Genesee, Lapeer, Livingston, and Wayne counties, assisted the sheriff's office and North Oakland County Fire Authority. Officials say at least 25 divers, along with drone and aviation units, were at the scene assisting with search efforts.

Carter allegedly was part of a crew that was helping a resident move. Officials say the crew had asked to go out on the boat with the owner to cool off while on break.

When the boat owner took them out for a swim, Carter and another man jumped off the boat into the water. The other man resurfaced and returned to the boat, but Carter didn't.

The search lasted for more than 13 hours before Carter was found at 12:30 a.m. on Sunday about 300 feet from the shore in 35 feet of water.

An autopsy was performed Sunday, but the preliminary cause of death was determined to be drowning.

"I encourage people to have a personal flotation device on if they are not strong swimmers when they get in the lake, as we have had numerous drownings this summer in similar situations," Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard said. "Even if you are a strong swimmer and have been drinking alcohol, it's a good idea as well."