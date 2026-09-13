How to watch Detroit Lions vs. New Orleans Saints game for NFL Week 1

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The Detroit Lions host the New Orleans Saints in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season on Sunday. There are several ways fans can watch and stream Sunday's game.

After finishing last in the NFC North and failing to make the playoffs last season, the Lions are looking for a fresh start against the Saints. Detroit dropped four of its final six games last season to finish 9-8.

Former Lions backup quarterback Kellen Moore starts his second season as head coach in New Orleans. The Saints went 6-11 last season after starting 2-10.

Here's how you can watch Sunday's matchup between the Lions and Saints at Ford Field in Detroit.

How can you watch the Lions vs. the Saints on cable?

FOX will carry the game locally. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Sept. 13.

Where can you stream the Lions vs. the Saints?

Fans can stream Sunday's Lions-Saints game on NFL+.

Lions vs. Saints history

New Orleans holds a 14-13-1 edge in the all-time series that dates back to the 1968 season.

The Lions snapped a two-game skid in the series with a 33-28 win during the 2023 season and have won four of the last six meetings.

Who is predicted to win Lions vs. Saints?

The Lions are 7-point favorites to win in Week 1.

What is the Lions' schedule for the rest of the 2026 NFL season?

Here is the rest of Detroit's 2026 schedule:

Week 2: Lions at Buffalo Bills, Sept. 17 at 8:15 p.m. (Thursday Night Football)

Week 3: Lions vs. New York Jets, Sept. 27 at 1 p.m.

Week 4: Lions at Carolina Panthers, Oct. 4 at 8:20 p.m. (Sunday Night Football)

Week 5: Lions at Arizona Cardinals, Oct. 11 at 4:25 p.m.

Week 6: BYE

Week 7: Lions vs. Green Bay Packers, Oct. 25 at 4:25 p.m.

Week 8: Lions vs. Minnesota Vikings, Nov. 1 at 1 p.m.

Week 9: Lions at Miami Dolphins, Nov. 8 at 1 p.m.

Week 10: Lions vs. New England Patriots, Nov. 15 at 9:30 a.m. (Munich, Germany Game)

Week 11: Lions vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Nov. 22 at 1 p.m.

Week 12: Lions vs. Chicago Bears, Nov. 26 at 1 p.m. (Thanksgiving Day)

Week 13: Lions at Atlanta Falcons, Dec. 6 at 1 p.m.

Week 14: Lions vs. Tennessee Titans, Dec. 13 at 1 p.m.

Week 15: Lions at Minnesota Vikings, Dec. 20 at 8:20 p.m. (Sunday Night Football)

Week 16: Lions vs. New York Giants, Dec. 28 at 8:15 p.m. (Monday Night Football)

Week 17: Lions at Chicago Bears, Jan. 3 at 4:25 p.m.

Week 18: Lions at Green Bay Packers, TBD

What is the Saints' schedule for the rest of the 2026 NFL season?

Here's New Orleans' path the rest of the way through 2026:

Week 2: Saints at Baltimore Ravens, Sept. 20 at 1 p.m.

Week 3: Saints vs. Las Vegas Raiders, Sept. 27 at 4:25 p.m.

Week 4: Saints vs. Atlanta Falcons, Oct. 5 at 8:15 p.m. (Monday Night Football)

Week 5: Saints vs. Minnesota Vikings, Oct. 11 at 1 p.m.

Week 6: Saints at New York Giants, Oct. 18 at 1 p.m.

Week 7: Saints vs. Pittsburgh Steelers, Oct. 25 at 9:30 a.m. (Paris, France Game)

Week 8: BYE

Week 9: Saints vs. Cleveland Browns, Nov. 8 at 1 p.m.

Week 10: Saints vs. Carolina Panthers, Nov. 15 at 1 p.m.

Week 11: Saints at Chicago Bears, Nov. 22 at 1 p.m.

Week 12: Saints at Cincinnati Bengals, Nov. 29 at 1 p.m.

Week 13: Saints vs. Green Bay Packers, Dec. 6 at 1 p.m.

Week 14: Saints at Carolina Panthers, Dec. 13 at 1 p.m.

Week 15: Saints at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Dec. 20 at 1 p.m.

Week 16: Saints vs. Arizona Cardinals, Dec. 27 at 1 p.m.

Week 17: Saints at Atlanta Falcons, Jan. 3 at 1 p.m.

Week 18: Saints vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, TBD