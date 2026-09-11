Lions looking forward to fresh start against Saints after falling short of expectations last year

A long wait is almost over for the Detroit Lions.

Coach Dan Campbell's squad failed to make the playoffs last season, starting an extended offseason after falling short of expectations as a two-time defending division champion with one appearance in the NFC championship game and 27 wins in a two-year span.

Campbell and his players have been eager to show that last year was a fluke.

The Lions will get their first chance Sunday at home against the New Orleans Saints to see how addressing weak spots on the offensive line and opposite edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson panned out.

"We identified things that we felt like we needed to upgrade, I thought we did that," Campbell said.

The Saints also can't wait to kick off the season after going five years without a postseason bid, their longest skid in two decades.

New Orleans hopes to pick up where it left off last season, winning five of the last eight games with rookie quarterback Tyler Shough going 5-4 as a starter.

"Last year was about building the foundation, building the culture, getting everything done the right way and knowing who we are," Saints veteran safety Justin Reid said. "But this year's about springboarding off of that."

"Winning playoff games, making it to the championship game, we have the talent to do that, and our biggest enemy is going to be ourselves. We got everything that we need to go out and turn heads."

The Lions bowed their heads after collapsing last year following a 4-1 start, and Campbell vowed all offseason that they would get their edge back, playing like a team with grit instead of entitlement.

"I just thought we identified those issues and went after them, not only personnel, but just schematically and competitively," Campbell said. "I think we got back to some of those things that we're about."

New Orleans (6-11) at Detroit (9-8)

When/where to watch: Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT, FOX.

Latest odds: Lions by 6 1/2.

Last meeting: Lions beat Saints 33-28 on Dec. 3, 2023, in New Orleans.

Perhaps the weakest position group for each team will face off. Detroit's defensive backs are missing standout safeties Kerby Joseph and Brian Branch along with 2024 first-round cornerback Terrion Arnold. Joseph and Brian are coming back from injuries. Arnold was cut on the eve of training camp after a Florida judge set his bail at $1 million on eight felony charges and later signed by Seattle, though it's not clear when he will be able to play again. Whether the Saints can take advantage of a shaky secondary may prove to be pivotal. Chris Olave is coming off a season with 100 catches for 1,163 yards and nine touchdowns, but the depth alongside and behind him is in question. New Orleans drafted Jordyn Tyson in the first round to perhaps answer the question, but he's out with a hamstring injury.

— New Orleans upgraded its offense in the offseason with offensive lineman David Edwards and running back Travis Etienne.

— Cameron Jordan is out with a hamstring injury. The 37-year-old edge rusher led the Saints with 10 1/2 sacks last season, giving him a franchise-record 132 for his career.

— RB Alvin Kamara practiced on Wednesday for the first time since injuring his knee during practice on Aug. 18. That boosted hopes for the comeback of a player who has accounted for 12,000-plus yards of offense and 86 touchdowns with New Orleans.

— Both head coaches have ties to the other team. Campbell said he would not have been hired by the Lions in 2021 if he didn't have an opportunity to work under Sean Payton in New Orleans from 2016-20. Saints coach Kellen Moore signed in Detroit as an undrafted free agent in 2012 and was with the team for three seasons.

— The Lions drafted offensive tackle Blake Miller in the first round to be a key player on a revamped line and signed veteran edge rusher D.J. Wonnum in free agency to pressure quarterbacks along with Hutchinson.

— Detroit is the favorite to win the NFC North ahead of Green Bay, Chicago and Minnesota.

— The Lions have had a winning record in four straight seasons for the first time since 1969 to 1972 and have won the most games (45) in a four-year stretch in franchise history.