How to watch Detroit Lions vs. Minnesota Vikings Christmas Day game

The Minnesota Vikings host the Detroit Lions in Week 17 of the 2025 NFL season on Christmas Day. There are several ways fans can watch and stream Thursday's game.

After combining for 29 wins last season, the Lions and Vikings have themselves in a very different position from Week 18 of the 2024 NFL season. Minnesota has already been eliminated from playoff contention, while Detroit needs to win out and Green Bay to drop its final two games against Baltimore and Minnesota.

The Vikings (7-8) have won three straight, having swept a trio of NFC East teams in the Washington Commanders (31-0), Dallas Cowboys (34-26) and New York Giants (16-13), snapping a four-game skid in the process.

DETROIT,MICHIGAN-November2: Quarterback Jared Goff (16) of the Detroit Lions goes to hand off the ball to running back David Montgomery (5) of the Detroit Lions during an NFL football game between the Minnesota Vikings and the Detroit Lions in Detroit, Michigan USA, on Sunday, November 2, 2025. Amy Lemus/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Minnesota will be without quarterback J.J. McCarthy, who suffered a hairline fracture in his throwing hand in last week's win over the Giants. Undrafted rookie Max Brosmer will make his second start of the season on Thursday. In his first start against the Seattle Seahawks on Nov. 30, Brosmer threw four interceptions in Minnesota's 26-0 loss.

Meanwhile, the Lions (8-7) have dropped back-to-back games for the first time since the 2022 season. Detroit's wild finish against the Pittsburgh Steelers was halted near the goal line in a 29-24 loss. Jared Goff threw for 364 yards and three touchdowns, but the Lions were held to just 15 yards on the ground while giving up 230, including 143 yards and two touchdowns to Jaylen Warren.

The Vikings have played four times on Christmas Day, including in the 1971 NFC divisional playoffs in a loss to the Cowboys. Minnesota's lone Christmas Day win came against the Baltimore Ravens in 2005. The Vikings' last Christmas Day game was a 52-33 loss against the New Orleans Saints in 2020.

Although the Lions are known for hosting their traditional Thanksgiving Day game, Detroit has only played twice on Christmas Day. The Lions dropped both of their previous Christmas games, first losing to the Miami Dolphins (27-20) in 1994 and against the Denver Broncos (17-7) in 1999 at the old Pontiac Silverdome.

Minnesota won this season's first meeting, 27-24, on Nov. 2 at Ford Field in Detroit.

Here's how you can watch Thursday's matchup between the Lions and Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.

How can you watch the Lions vs. the Vikings on cable?

CBS will carry the game locally. Kickoff is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. ET on Thursday, Dec. 25.

Where can you stream the Lions vs. the Vikings?

Fans can stream Thursday's Lions-Vikings game on Netflix and NFL+.

Lions vs. Vikings history

Minnesota has largely dominated the all-time series, holding an 81-45-2 edge. Detroit had won five straight before the Nov. 2 meeting.

The Vikings won eight straight in the series between 2017 and 2021.

Who is predicted to win Lions vs. Vikings?

The Lions are 7.5-point favorites to win on Christmas Day.

What is the Lions' schedule for the rest of the 2025 NFL season?

Here is the rest of Detroit's 2025 schedule:

Week 18: Lions at Bears, TBD

What is the Vikings' schedule for the rest of the 2025 NFL season?

Here's Minnesota's path the rest of the way through 2025:

Week 18: Vikings vs. Packers, TBD