How to watch Detroit Lions vs. Green Bay Packers Thanksgiving game

The Detroit Lions host the Green Bay Packers on Thanksgiving Day in Week 13 of the 2025 NFL season. There are several ways fans can watch and stream Thursday's game.

The Lions (7-4) enter Thursday's game fresh off a 34-27 overtime win over the New York Giants, but have lost two of their last four, including a 27-24 contest to divisional foe Minnesota on Nov. 3.

In Detroit's win over New York last Sunday, Jahmyr Gibbs rushed for 219 yards, including a 69-yard touchdown run in overtime, and recorded a career-best 264 yards from scrimmage.

The Packers have won two straight after dropping back-to-back to the Carolina Panthers and Philadelphia Eagles.

Emanuel Wilson rushed for 107 yards and two scores in Green Bay's 23-6 win over the Vikings last Sunday.

Green Bay won the first meeting, 27-13, in Week 1.

Here's how you can watch Thursday's matchup between the Lions and Packers at Ford Field in Detroit.

How can you watch the Lions vs. the Packers on cable?

FOX will carry the game locally. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET on Thursday, Nov. 27.

Where can you stream the Lions vs. the Packers?

Fans can stream Thursday's Lions-Packers game on NFL+.

Who is predicted to win Lions vs. Packers?

The Lions are 2.5-point favorites to win on Thanksgiving Day.

Lions vs. Packers Thanksgiving Day history

Thursday's matchup marks the 23rd time the Lions and Packers will meet on Thanksgiving Day. The two teams met every year on Thanksgiving from 1951 until 1963.

Detroit is 12-9-1 on Thanksgiving against Green Bay, but dropped the last Thanksgiving meeting between the two, 29-22, in 2023.

The Lions are 38-45-2 all-time on Thanksgiving.

Green Bay is playing for the 39th time on Thanksgiving and sports a 16-20-2 record in those games. The Packers played every Thanksgiving from 1923 through 1932 and then again from 1951 through 1963.

The Packers handed the Miami Dolphins a 30-17 loss on Thanksgiving last year.

What is the Lions' schedule for the rest of the 2025 NFL season?

Here is the rest of Detroit's 2025 schedule:

Week 14: Lions vs. Dallas Cowboys, Dec. 4 at 8:15 p.m. (Thursday Night Football)

Week 15: Lions at Los Angeles Rams, Dec. 14 at 4:25 p.m.

Week 16: Lions vs. Pittsburgh Steelers, Dec. 21 at 4:25 p.m.

Week 17: Lions at Vikings, 4:30 p.m. (Christmas Day)

Week 18: Lions at Bears, TBD

What is the Packers' schedule for the rest of the 2025 NFL season?

Here's Green Bay's path the rest of the way through 2025:

Week 14: Packers vs. Bears, Dec. 7 at 4:25 p.m.

Week 15: Packers at Broncos, Dec. 14 at 4:25 p.m.

Week 16: Packers at Bears, Dec. 20 at TBD

Week 17: Packers vs. Ravens, TBD

Week 18: Packers at Vikings, TBD