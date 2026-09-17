How to watch Detroit Lions vs. Buffalo Bills game for NFL Week 2

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The Buffalo Bills host the Detroit Lions in Week 2 of the 2026 NFL season on Thursday. There are several ways fans can watch and stream Thursday's game.

Detroit went up 21-0 midway through the third quarter of Sunday's game against the New Orleans Saints after forcing turnovers on consecutive drives, and had to escape with a 31-30 overtime win.

Jahmyr Gibbs rushed for 156 yards and two touchdowns on 29 carries in Week 1.

Josh Allen threw for 334 yards and two touchdowns, including the game-winning 34-yard pass to Joshua Palmer with 1:36 left in the fourth quarter, in Buffalo's 36-31 win over the Houston Texans in Week 1.

Former Lions running back David Montgomery rushed for 60 yards and three touchdowns for Houston in the loss.

Here's how you can watch Thursday's matchup between the Lions and Bills at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park.

How can you watch the Lions vs. the Bills on cable?

FOX will carry the game locally. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:15 p.m. ET on Thursday, Sept. 17.

Where can you stream the Lions vs. the Bills?

Fans can stream Thursday's Lions-Bills game on NFL+ and Prime Video.

Lions vs. Bills history

Buffalo holds an 8-4-1 lead in the all-time series that dates back to the 1972 season.

The Bills have won five straight in the series, including a 48-42 win in the last meeting on Dec. 15, 2024. Each of the last six games in the series has been settled by a touchdown or less, including five by a field goal or less.

Who is predicted to win Lions vs. Bills?

The Bills are 4.5-point favorites to win in Week 2.

What is the Lions' schedule for the rest of the 2026 NFL season?

Here is the rest of Detroit's 2026 schedule:

Week 3: Lions vs. New York Jets, Sept. 27 at 1 p.m.

Week 4: Lions at Carolina Panthers, Oct. 4 at 8:20 p.m. (Sunday Night Football)

Week 5: Lions at Arizona Cardinals, Oct. 11 at 4:25 p.m.

Week 6: BYE

Week 7: Lions vs. Green Bay Packers, Oct. 25 at 4:25 p.m.

Week 8: Lions vs. Minnesota Vikings, Nov. 1 at 1 p.m.

Week 9: Lions at Miami Dolphins, Nov. 8 at 1 p.m.

Week 10: Lions vs. New England Patriots, Nov. 15 at 9:30 a.m. (Munich, Germany Game)

Week 11: Lions vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Nov. 22 at 1 p.m.

Week 12: Lions vs. Chicago Bears, Nov. 26 at 1 p.m. (Thanksgiving Day)

Week 13: Lions at Atlanta Falcons, Dec. 6 at 1 p.m.

Week 14: Lions vs. Tennessee Titans, Dec. 13 at 1 p.m.

Week 15: Lions at Minnesota Vikings, Dec. 20 at 8:20 p.m. (Sunday Night Football)

Week 16: Lions vs. New York Giants, Dec. 28 at 8:15 p.m. (Monday Night Football)

Week 17: Lions at Chicago Bears, Jan. 3 at 4:25 p.m.

Week 18: Lions at Green Bay Packers, TBD

What is the Bills' schedule for the rest of the 2026 NFL season?

Here's Buffalo's path the rest of the way through 2026:

Week 3: Bills vs. Los Angeles Chargers, Sept. 27 at 1 p.m.

Week 4: Bills vs. New England Patriots, Oct. 4 at 1 p.m.

Week 5: Bills at Los Angeles Rams, Oct. 12 at 8:15 p.m. (Monday Night Football)

Week 6: Bills at Las Vegas Raiders, Oct. 18 at 4:25 p.m.

Week 7: BYE

Week 8: Bills vs. Baltimore Ravens, Nov. 1 at 1 p.m.

Week 9: Bills at Minnesota Vikings, Nov. 9 at 8:15 p.m. (Monday Night Football)

Week 10: Bills at New York Jets, Nov. 15 at 1 p.m.

Week 11: Bills vs. Miami Dolphins, Nov. 22 at 1 p.m.

Week 12: Bills vs. Kansas City Chiefs, Nov. 26 at 8:15 p.m. (Thanksgiving Day)

Week 13: Bills at New England Patriots, Dec. 6 at 4:25 p.m.

Week 14: Bills at Green Bay Packers, Dec. 13 at 8:20 p.m. (Sunday Night Football)

Week 15: Bills vs. Chicago Bears, Dec. 19 at 8:20 p.m.

Week 16: Bills at Denver Broncos, Dec. 25 at 4:30 p.m. (Christmas Day)

Week 17: Bills at Miami Dolphins, Jan. 3 at 1 p.m.

Week 18: Bills vs. New York Jets, TBD