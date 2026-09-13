Detroit Lions defeat New Orleans Saints 31-30 in Week 1 overtime showdown

Tyler Shough threw an incomplete pass in the end zone on a 2-point conversion attempt, allowing the Detroit Lions to escape with a 31-30 win in overtime over the New Orleans Saints on Sunday.

Saints coach Kellen Moore chose to go for the win instead of tying the game with 1:34 left in overtime after his team came back from a three-touchdown deficit in the third quarter and allowed a touchdown on the opening possession of the extra period.

Jared Goff threw two touchdown passes to Amon-Ra St. Brown, the second score a 5-yard throw early in overtime, and Jahmyr Gibbs ran for three touchdowns.

New Orleans rallied from a 21-0 deficit and pulled into a 24-all tie on Shough's 9-yard touchdown pass to Juwan Johnson with 1:07 left in the game.

Detroit went three-and-out on offense, giving the Saints the ball with a chance to win it and Ryan Wright missed a 62-yard field goal attempt as time expired.

Gibbs had a career-high 29 carries for 156 yards and matched a career high with three rushing touchdowns. He also had five catches for 30 yards.

Goff was 26 of 39 for 206 yards without a turnover.

Shough, coming off a promising rookie year, threw two interceptions and lost a fumble before closing strong and completing 35 of 56 passes for 410 yards and three scores.

The Saints suddenly showed signs of life on offense late in the third, scoring two touchdowns on Kendre Miller's 8-yard run and Slough's 1-yard pass to a fully extended Devaughn Vele to pull within a touchdown.

Trailing by seven late in the game, Shough converted a fourth-and-12 from his 23 with a 15-yard pass to rookie receiver Bryce Lance. Three snaps later, he threw a 43-yard pass to Chris Olave to set up the touchdown pass to Johnson.

The Lions advanced to the New Orleans 1 late in the fourth with a chance to seal the victory, but a holding penalty pushed them back and led to a field goal for a 24-17 lead with 2:32 left.

Pivotal call

The Saints had a touchdown overturned by video review early in the second quarter. While it looked like Chase Young forced Jared Goff to fumble on a sack, it was ruled that he started his throwing motion to make it an incomplete pass.

Up next

Saints: Play at Baltimore on on Sept. 20.

Lions: Play at Buffalo on Sept. 17.