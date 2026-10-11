How to watch Detroit Lions vs. Arizona Cardinals game for NFL Week 5

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The Arizona Cardinals host the Detroit Lions in Week 5 of the 2026 NFL season on Sunday. There are several ways fans can watch and stream Sunday's game.

Detroit (2-2) dropped back to .500 last Sunday after a 32-26 loss to the Carolina Panthers. Jared Goff threw for 412 yards and a touchdown, but running back Jahmyr Gibbs was held to just 46 yards and a touchdown on 15 carries, as Detroit's defense gave up 329 yards through the air to Bryce Young and allowed Chuba Hubbard to run 122 yards and two scores.

Jacoby Brissett threw for 166 yards and two scores but was picked off three times, including a 98-yard pick-6 on the final play of the game in Arizona's 36-24 loss to the New York Giants last week.

The Cardinals (1-3) have dropped three straight after opening the season with a 26-14 win over the Los Angeles Chargers.

Here's how you can watch Sunday's matchup between the Lions and the Cardinals at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

How can you watch the Lions vs. the Cardinals on cable?

Fox will carry the game locally. Kickoff is scheduled for 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 11.

Where can you stream the Lions vs. the Cardinals?

Fans can stream Sunday's Lions-Cardinals game on NFL+.

Lions vs. Cardinals history

The Lions are 36-28-6 against the Cardinals in a series that dates back to the 1930 season, when the two teams were known as the Chicago Cardinals and the Portsmouth Spartans.

Detroit has won three straight in the series and five of the last six meetings. Arizona won seven consecutive meetings between 2006 and 2015.

Who is predicted to win Lions vs. Cardinals?

The Lions are 5.5-point favorites to win in Week 5.

What is the Lions' schedule for the rest of the 2026 NFL season?

Here is the rest of Detroit's 2026 schedule:

Week 6: BYE

Week 7: Lions vs. Green Bay Packers, Oct. 25 at 4:25 p.m.

Week 8: Lions vs. Minnesota Vikings, Nov. 1 at 1 p.m.

Week 9: Lions at Miami Dolphins, Nov. 8 at 1 p.m.

Week 10: Lions vs. New England Patriots, Nov. 15 at 9:30 a.m. (Munich, Germany Game)

Week 11: Lions vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Nov. 22 at 1 p.m.

Week 12: Lions vs. Chicago Bears, Nov. 26 at 1 p.m. (Thanksgiving Day)

Week 13: Lions at Atlanta Falcons, Dec. 6 at 1 p.m.

Week 14: Lions vs. Tennessee Titans, Dec. 13 at 1 p.m.

Week 15: Lions at Minnesota Vikings, Dec. 20 at 8:20 p.m. (Sunday Night Football)

Week 16: Lions vs. New York Giants, Dec. 28 at 8:15 p.m. (Monday Night Football)

Week 17: Lions at Chicago Bears, Jan. 3 at 4:25 p.m.

Week 18: Lions at Green Bay Packers, TBD

What is the Cardinals' schedule for the rest of the 2026 NFL season?

Here is the rest of Arizona's 2026 schedule:

Week 6: Cardinals at Los Angeles Rams, Oct. 18 at 4:05 p.m.

Week 7: Cardinals vs. Denver Broncos, Oct. 25 at 4:05 p.m.

Week 8: Cardinals at Dallas Cowboys, Nov. 1 at 1 p.m.

Week 9: Cardinals at Seattle Seahawks, Nov. 8 at 4:25 p.m.

Week 10: Cardinals vs. Rams, Nov. 15 at 4:05 p.m.

Week 11: Cardinals at Kansas City Chiefs, Nov. 22 at 1 p.m.

Week 12: Cardinals vs. Washington Commanders, Nov. 29 at 4:25 p.m.

Week 13: Cardinals at Philadelphia Eagles, Dec. 6 at 4:05 p.m.

Week 14: BYE

Week 15: Cardinals vs. New York Jets, Dec. 20 at 4:05 p.m.

Week 16: Cardinals at New Orleans Saints, Dec. 27 at 1 p.m.

Week 17: Cardinals vs. Las Vegas Raiders, Jan. 3 at 4:05 p.m.

Week 18: Cardinals vs. San Francisco 49ers, TBD