Detroit Lions trade tight end T.J. Hockenson, draft picks to Minnesota Vikings

(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Lions have traded tight end T.J. Hockenson to the Minnesota Vikings for two future draft picks.

The Lions are sending Hockenson, a 2023 fourth-round draft pick, and a 2024 conditional draft pick to the Vikings for a 2023 second-round draft pick and a 2024 third-round draft pick.

In 47 games, former first-round pick Hockenson had 186 catches for 2,068 yards and 15 touchdowns. During the 2022 season, Hockenson has 26 receptions for 395 yards and three touchdowns.

Minnesota and Hockenson travel to Detroit to face the Lions on Dec. 4.