Detroit Lions receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown boosting skills of young football athletes

Detroit Lions superstar Amon-Ra St. Brown is helping young athletes strengthen their skills on the gridiron.

The Wide receiver spent the weekend traveling all over Michigan to host youth football camps. On Sunday, he was in Bloomfield Hills at Brother Rice High School.

More than 600 kids wait on the field for St. Brown to make his appearance.

"He seems like a cool guy, to be nice, to meet him, play with him a little bit," Jaxson Langlois, 13, said.

Then, finally, the moment they have all been waiting for, the arrival of St. Brown.

"I love the kids. I've been doing a bunch of camps the past three, four years, but this is really my first camp in Michigan, so I'm excited," St. Brown said.

Kids ages six to 16 had the chance to play and take pictures with St. Brown.

"I think kids, especially around these ages, they say funny things. They don't care. They're unfiltered, and I enjoy it," St. Brown said.

Local coaches run practice drills.

"It gives hope to, like the kids, like knowing that they could grow up one day and do this as well," Blake Marrogy, Brother Rice High School alum, said.

Blake Marrogy's little brother, Christian Marrogy, says he hopes to go pro one day.

"When the ball gets in my hands, just, like, great things happen," Christian Marrogy, Walnut Creek Middle School student, said.

The massive turnout is proof of support for a team that continues to impress.

"I think it's a testament to the Lions fans in Michigan. I feel like they're the best fans in the world," St. Brown said.

That's why St. Brown gives back to the community.