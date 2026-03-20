Detroit Lions sell out season tickets for fourth straight year

The Detroit Lions have sold out their season tickets ahead of the 2026 season, the team announced on Friday.

Team officials say an on-sale for waitlist members started on March 16, and the tickets were sold out by Thursday. More than 4,000 tickets were transferred to new season-ticket members who were previously waitlisted.

Officials say the waitlist for season tickets now sits at about 20,000 people.

Dates and times for games will be announced later this spring.

The Lions sold out their season tickets for the first time in 20 years ahead of the 2023 season. The team ended that season with a 12-5 record and advanced to the NFC Championship for the first time in 30 years.

The Lions missed the playoffs in the 2025 season after a 9-8 record. But the team is hoping to turn things around this year with changes to its coaching staff and roster.