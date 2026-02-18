Detroit Lions President and CEO Rod Wood retiring after 11 seasons

Rod Wood, who has served as the Detroit Lions' president and CEO for 11 seasons, will be retiring before the start of the 2026 season, the team announced on Wednesday.

The Michigan native will stay on the team until a successor is hired, the team says. Russell Reynolds Associates will lead the search for the next president.

Wood joined the Lions in 2015. The team says that Wood, who previously worked as head of Ford Estates, spent the last 20 years collaborating with local government and businesses to elevate Detroit as a sports and entertainment destination.

"I want to thank the Ford Family and ultimately Lions fans everywhere for trusting me to lead the Detroit Lions for the last 11 seasons," Wood said in a statement. "It has been an absolute thrill for me to lead this organization, and I am proud of what we have accomplished over that decade-plus. I am most proud of where I am leaving this organization, in the capable hands of Sheila Hamp, Brad Holmes and Dan Campbell."