Detroit Lions copied Motor City Muscle trademark and appearance, lawsuit alleges

A lawsuit filed on Friday claims the Detroit Lions copied a company's Motor City Muscle trademark and that brand's appearance.

The complaint was filed by U.S. Events, LLC, which, according to the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, is an entertainment company based in Plymouth, Michigan.

U.S. Events applied for the Motor City Muscle trademark in 2004 and has owned it since 2008, the federal office said. The complaint says the company also owns a Motor City Muscle trade dress, which is defined by a federal court as "the product's total image and overall appearance, and may include features such as size, shape, color, color combinations, texture, or graphics."

The trademark and trade dress were used in connection with a 2018 live music festival held in Detroit that featured rock music and muscle cars, according to the lawsuit.

In 2024, the Detroit Lions unveiled a new black alternate uniform, which the team called "Motor City Muscle."

Court documents said the Lions held an event at Ford Field to announce and promote the uniform, and posted several videos to their social media accounts.

"Not only did the Lions use the exact same color scheme and striping as the Motor City Muscle trade dress for their jerseys, but they directly copied Plaintiff's Trademark and hosted a live event featuring rock music and muscle cars to announce these jerseys," the lawsuit said.

The live event and the use of Motor City Muscle signage during it have "created confusion, deception, and mistake" by creating a false impression that the Lions partnered with or purchased U.S. Events' trademark and brand, according to court documents.

U.S. Events sent two cease and desist letters to the Lions in October 2024 and this past February outlining the team's "intentional infringement" upon the trademark and trade dress, according to the lawsuit. Court documents said the Lions ignored both letters.

The company also tried to reach out to the Lions this past September to request that they stop their "intentional infringement," the lawsuit said.

The team wore the alternate uniform three times during the 2024 season and has worn it two times so far this season.

Court documents said the Lions stole U.S. Events' "established branding to rally its' fan base."

The lawsuit accuses the Lions of trademark infringement, trade dress infringement, unfair competition, trademark dilution, trade dress dilution and unfair and deceptive trade practices.

The complaint asks the Detroit Lions stop using the Motor City Muscle's trademark, trade dress and marketing. It also asks the Lions to reimburse U.S. Events and Motor City Muscle for damages related to investors cancelling deals due to "confusion created" by the team, though a specific amount wasn't given.

CBS News Detroit has reached out to the Detroit Lions for comment but has yet to hear back.