Detroit Lions lose best interior defensive lineman, putting Alim McNeill on injured reserve

The Detroit Lions put their best interior defensive lineman, Alim McNeill, on injured reserve with a knee injury and signed cornerback Kindle Vildor off the practice squad.

Detroit also added Tyson Alualu and Matt Farniok to the practice squad and released linebacker Raymond Johnson from it.

The NFC North-leading Lions (9-3) made the moves Tuesday, two days after McNeill was injured in a win at New Orleans. Detroit will play at Chicago (4-8) on Sunday.

McNeill made 31 tackles and six were for losses, including a career-high five sacks. He also a forced fumble and defended a pass. McNeill has started 35 games over three years with the Lions.

Vildor played in two games earlier this season with Tennessee. He started in 22 of 44 games the previous three years in Chicago, with 97 tackles and an interception.

The 36-year-old Alualu played in 17 games, including two starts, last season in Pittsburgh. He has started 113 of 191 games over three seasons with the Steelers and six in Jacksonville, with 416 career tackles and 25 sacks.