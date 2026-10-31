Detroit Lions receiver Jameson Williams shares Halloween spirit with families

This Halloween, hundreds of families attended a unique haunted house put on by Detroit Lions receiver Jameson Williams.

"It's exciting. You know, as a kid, I used to dress up a little bit and go out with my friends," said Williams.

Halloween is a special holiday for the athlete, memories he says that inspired Jamo's Haunted House.

"My Boys and Girls Club that I played football with used to host, so all the kids used to go to it. You know, this was just something I thought about doing this year," said Williams.

Over 500 families registered to come to Mumford High School in Detroit, where they were able to get a photo with the football player and some other well-known faces.

Detroit Lions mascot Rory was dressed as Lord Farquaad from the movie "Shrek" alongside some Detroit Lions Cheerleaders.

Pizza, live music and a ton of candy were at the event. Kids say it was the best way to spend Halloween, with the best part being meeting their favorite player at Ford Field.

While the professional athlete appreciates Michigan's support, he is showing his appreciation through this event.

"I just want to put smiles on kids' faces; that's my main thing. I know not all kids have the same things, so I try to talk to kids and show them that there is ways to do things," said Williams.