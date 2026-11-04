Detroit Lions LB Jack Campbell says he has full lower-body movement

Detroit Lions All-Pro linebacker Jack Campbell made his first statement after suffering a neck injury, saying he has full lower-body movement and is continuing to make progress with upper-body movement.

Early in the fourth quarter of Detroit's 19-15 win over the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Campbell hit tight end T.J. Hockenson while attempting a tackle. Campbell lay face down on the turf and was not moving before he was placed on a backboard and carted off the field.

Campbell released a statement on Wednesday expressing his gratitude to his supporters over the past few days.

"I have full movement in my lower body, and I'm continuing to make progress with movement in my upper body," Campbell said. "I know there's still work ahead, but I remain very optimistic. I'm taking things one day at a time, staying positive, and focusing on getting better."

Campbell said he has faith in God that he will get through this, and he thanked the athletic trainers and medical personnel who responded on the field, as well as the medical team at Henry Ford Hospital and the Detroit Lions medical staff.

He also shared his gratitude to his teammates, coaches and everyone in the Lions organization. He said:

"This team is a family to me, and the way everyone has been there for me means everything. I'm proud to be a Detroit Lion and couldn't ask to be surrounded by a better group of people. One thing I've learned about Detroit is that this city is built on toughness, resilience, and grit. That's exactly how I'm going to approach this challenge. Please continue to keep me and my family in your prayers. We feel the love, and I can't thank everyone enough. God is good. My faith is strong."

Detroit drafted Campbell with the 18th overall pick in 2023. Campbell was an All-Pro selection in 2025 after becoming the first NFL player in seven years to record 150-plus tackles, at least five sacks and three forced fumbles.

The Lions signed Campbell to a four-year contract extension in May that runs through the 2030 season.