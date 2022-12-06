Detroit Lions' Goff named Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Finalist

(CBS DETROIT) - Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff is a finalist for the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year award. The award is given to an NFL player for outstanding community service activities off the field, as well as excellence on the field.

"It's an incredible honor and something I'm proud of and don't take for granted. It's important to lend a hand, not only financially but with your energy, and show the community that you're going to be a part of their lives and a part of the solution," Goff said.

Goff is well-known for his work on the field, but off the field, the Lions quarterback and his brand JG16 have created a new program with the nonprofit Give Merit and its FATE program. Goff and his brand are partnering with four students in FATE, who help design and sell clothing products to raise funds for college scholarships to students in Detroit.

"Jared has done a remarkable job connecting with this community since the day he became a Detroit Lion, and it's no surprise that our city has embraced him in return," Head Coach Dan Campbell said. "His work in both Los Angeles and Detroit so far throughout his young NFL career speaks for itself. He sets an incredible example for not only his teammates, but more importantly the younger generation that looks up him."

The winner of the award will be announced at the NFL Honors, which happens on the Thursday, Feb. 12, before Super Bowl LVII.