Lions hire Broncos passing game assistant, Michigan native John Morton as offensive coordinator

By DeJanay Booth-Singleton

/ CBS Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Lions have hired Denver Broncos passing game assistant John Morton as their new offensive coordinator. 

The Michigan native, who previously worked with the Lions and head coach Dan Campbell in 2022, will replace Ben Johnson, who was tapped for the head coaching position in Chicago

The announcement comes after the Lions promoted Kelvin Sheppard to defensive coordinator to replace Aaron Glenn, who has taken a head coaching position with the Jets.

Morton began his NFL coaching career as an offensive coordinator with the then-Oakland Raiders in 2002 before he moved on to the same position in New Orleans. He also served as offensive coordinator with the University of Southern California, a wide receivers coach with the Saints and 49ers, and offensive coordinator with the Jets before he returned to the Raiders.

After working with the Lions in the 2022 season, Morton worked with the Broncos for the past two seasons. Denver earned a spot in the playoffs this season before losing to the Buffalo Bills in the Wild Card round.

Meanwhile, Detroit ended its historic 15-2 season with a loss to the Washington Commanders in the Divisional round

With losing both defensive and offensive coordinators, Campbell is hoping to turn things around with Sheppard and now Morton's help in leading the team.

