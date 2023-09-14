C.J. Gardner-Johnson asks Detroit Lions fans to wear blue ski masks for home opener on Sunday

(CBS DETROIT) - If you're heading to Ford Field on Sunday for the Detroit Lions' home opener, expect to see people wearing blue ski masks.

Detroit Lions safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson is asking fans to don blue ski masks, just like the one he was seen sporting in Kansas City last week, as the Lions opened the season with a win.

Gardner-Johnson posted on X, the site formerly known as Twitter, and said, "If you gone have a ski mask Sunday quote this."

If you gone have a ski mask Sunday quote this 😈 — C.J. Gardner-Johnson (@CGJXXIII) September 12, 2023

When reporters asked him why he wants to see Detroit Lions fans in blue ski masks, he said, "We're villains right? It's part of us, it's the culture. I'm changing it."

This request has caused blue ski masks to sell out on major online retails websites as fans prepare for the game, but masks are still available on Amazon.

If you don't have tickets and looking to snag some to watch the Lions play the Seahawks at 1 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 17, visit here.