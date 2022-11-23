Aidan Hutchinson named NFC Defensive Player of the Week, second Lions rookie awarded

(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Lions rookie class is making waves this season with two players being recognized within weeks of each other.

No. 2 draft pick Aidan Hutchinson was named the NFC Defensive Player of the Week. According to the NFL, this is the second Lions' rookie to receive the award after safety Kerby Joseph, who won two weeks earlier for his recorded 10 tackles, three passes defensed and two interceptions in the Lions' 15-9 win over Green Bay.

Hutchinson was selected for his second-career interception and a first-ever fumble recovery in the team's 31-18 victory against the New York Giants. This makes Hutchinson the first rookie defensive lineman to record an interception and a fumble recovery in a game since Kerry Winn in 2014.

He is the first Detroit defensive lineman to win since Ezekiel Ansah in 2017 and the fifth Michigan defensive lineman to receive the award, after Frank Clark, Brandon Graham, Curtis Greer and James Hall.

He is also the third Lions player awarded this season, with wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown winning offensive player of the week.