Detroit Lions have 7 picks in 2024 NFL draft. Here is the order

(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Lions is gearing up for its picks for the 2024 NFL draft next month.

According to a press release, the team currently has seven draft picks, one of which was received from Minnesota after the T.J. Hockenson trade.

The Lions do not have a pick in the fourth round as part of the trade, but they own their own picks in the first three rounds and rounds five through seven.

The 2024 NFL Draft will be held in Detroit from April 25-27.

Detroit Lions 2024 NFL draft picks order

Round 1: Pick 29

Round 2: Pick 29 (No. 61)

Round 3: Pick 9 (No. 73) from the Vikings

Round 3: Pick 29 (No. 92)

Round 5: Pick 29 (No. 163)

Round 6: Pick 29 (No. 204)

Round 7: Pick 29 (No. 249)

How are draft picks decided?

According to the NFL, each of the 32 teams is given a pick for every round. The picks are given based on success from the most recent season, starting with the team with the worst record.

The first 32 picks are based on whether the team made it to the playoffs.

Teams that didn't advance are given overall pick Nos. 1 through 20. The teams that went on to the playoffs will get overall picks 21-32, based on where they finished in the playoffs.

The two teams that lost in the conference championship round will get picks 29 and 30. Thus, the Lions received the No. 29 pick because they lost in the NFC Championship.

Some teams may also receive a compensatory pick, which goes to teams that lost free agents. This year, the Lions did not receive a compensatory pick.

What's different from last year's picks?

Because the Lions ended with a better record in the 2023 season (12-5 record) compared to the 2022 season (9-8 record), the team's first pick is No. 29 overall, compared to having a 12th pick last year.

Also different this year is the number of picks each round, largely due to trades. The Lions had two picks in the first, second, and third rounds in 2023. However, in 2024, the third round is the team's only round where they have at least two (thanks to the trade with Minnesota).

The team also didn't have a pick in the sixth round last year, whereas it has one this year.

Despite the current seven picks, changes can happen, even on the night of the draft. In the middle of the third round last year, the Lions traded pick Nos. 122, 139, 168 for the 96th pick overall to select Western Kentucky defensive tackle Brodric Martin.