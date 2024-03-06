Emmanuel Moseley agrees to 1-year deal to re-sign with Detroit Lions to add cornerback depth

Cornerback Emmanuel Moseley has agreed to a one-year contract to re-sign with the Detroit Lions, according to a person familiar with the situation.

The person spoke Tuesday to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the agreement had not been announced.

The 27-year-old Moseley played in only one game last season for the Lions, making his debut with them in Week 5 after recovering from a knee injury only to have a second straight season-ending knee injury.

He started 33 of 45 games for the San Francisco 49ers from 2018 to 2022 and had an interception in each of his last four seasons with the team before signing a $6 million, one-year contract in Detroit nearly a year ago.

Lions general manager Brad Holmes previously re-signed three players to keep them off the market in free agency: special teams standout Jalen Reeves-Maybin, kicker Michael Badgley and backup tight end Shane Zylstra.