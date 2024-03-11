Detroit Lions' Jonah Jackson reportedly signing with Los Angeles Rams

(CBS DETROIT) - Offensive guard Jonah Jackson is reportedly joining Matthew Stafford in Los Angeles.

NFL insider Mike Garafolo reported on Monday that Jackson is signing a three-year, $51 million deal with the Rams, with $34 million guaranteed.

Standing at 6 feet 4 inches tall, the 27-year-old from Ohio State was selected 75th overall by the Lions in the 2020 NFL draft. Jackson briefly worked with Stafford before he was traded in 2021 to the Rams.

Jackson started 57 games over his first four NFL seasons with the Lions, most recently playing left guard. He made the Pro Bowl after the 2021 season.

The Rams' starting guards last season were rookie left guard Steve Avila and right guard Kevin Dotson, who agreed last week to a three-year, $48 million deal to return to Los Angeles. Jackson's arrival could signal the Rams plan to move Avila to center, where he played in college at TCU before moving to guard.

The Lions completed a historic season, winning their first playoff in more than 30 years, even beating the Rams in the first round. The team made it to the NFC Championship before losing to the San Francisco 49ers.