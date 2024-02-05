Detroit Sports Commission in Vegas spreading the word about Motor City's 2024 NFL Draft

(CBS DETROIT) - The Super Bowl is just days away, but after that big game, attention will turn to the 2024 NFL Draft that takes place in Detroit in April.

The Detroit Sports Commission is in Las Vegas for the Super Bowl, spreading the word about the draft coming to the Motor City.

"Coming off of the Lion's playoff run, there's just so much more interest in Detroit," said Dave Beachnau, the executive director of the Detroit Sports Commission

He said the 2024 draft will be uniquely Detroit.

"In the Campus Martius Park area, down Woodward Avenue to Hart Plaza, that is Detroit."

He said there are six NFL teams within a five-hour drive of the city, so they expect a huge influx of NFL fans, along with all of the Lions fans.

"From a tourism perspective, it's a tremendous opportunity," Beachnau said. "Not only from a first-hand visitor experience but the 60 million viewers that will be watching worldwide."

The draft is less than three months away, and Beachnau says once the Super Bowl ends, fans can expect to see more of the specific plans for what the draft will look like in the city.