2024 NFL Draft order: All 32 first-round selections determined

By Sara Powers

/ CBS Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - The Kansas City Chiefs' 25-22 victory over the San Francisco 49ers in overtime on Sunday ended the 2023 NFL season and determined the official order for the first round of the 2024 draft.

Super Bowl LVIII was only the second Super Bowl to go into overtime and was the most-watched program in television history. Now, fans can look forward to the 2024 season.

The 2024 NFL Draft will be held in Detroit from April 25-27. 

2024 NFL Draft first-round selection order

  1. Chicago Bears (from Carolina Panthers)
  2. Washington Commanders
  3. New England Patriots
  4. Arizona Cardinals
  5. Los Angeles Chargers
  6. New York Giants
  7. Tennessee Titans
  8. Atlanta Falcons
  9. Chicago Bears
  10. New York Jets
  11. Minnesota Vikings
  12. Denver Broncos
  13. Las Vegas Raiders
  14. New Orleans Saints
  15. Indianapolis Colts
  16. Seattle Seahawks
  17. Jacksonville Jaguars
  18. Cincinnati Bengals
  19. Los Angeles Rams
  20. Pittsburgh Steelers
  21. Miami Dolphins
  22. Philadelphia Eagles
  23. Houston Texans (from Cleveland Browns)
  24. Dallas Cowboys
  25. Green Bay Packers 
  26. Tampa Bay Buccaneers 
  27. Arizona Cardinals (from Houston Texans)
  28. Buffalo Bills
  29. Detroit Lions 
  30. Baltimore Ravens
  31. San Francisco 49ers
  32. Kansas City Chiefs

