2024 NFL Draft order: All 32 first-round selections determined

(CBS DETROIT) - The Kansas City Chiefs' 25-22 victory over the San Francisco 49ers in overtime on Sunday ended the 2023 NFL season and determined the official order for the first round of the 2024 draft.

Super Bowl LVIII was only the second Super Bowl to go into overtime and was the most-watched program in television history. Now, fans can look forward to the 2024 season.

The 2024 NFL Draft will be held in Detroit from April 25-27.

2024 NFL Draft first-round selection order

Chicago Bears (from Carolina Panthers) Washington Commanders New England Patriots

Arizona Cardinals Los Angeles Chargers New York Giants Tennessee Titans Atlanta Falcons Chicago Bears New York Jets Minnesota Vikings Denver Broncos Las Vegas Raiders New Orleans Saints Indianapolis Colts Seattle Seahawks Jacksonville Jaguars Cincinnati Bengals Los Angeles Rams Pittsburgh Steelers Miami Dolphins Philadelphia Eagles Houston Texans (from Cleveland Browns) Dallas Cowboys Green Bay Packers Tampa Bay Buccaneers Arizona Cardinals (from Houston Texans) Buffalo Bills Detroit Lions Baltimore Ravens San Francisco 49ers Kansas City Chiefs

