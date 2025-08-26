Detroit Lions cut roster down to 50 players. See who's been waived and released.
Tuesday was the deadline for the NFL's 32 teams to cut down their rosters to 53 players. In Detroit, the Lions reduced their roster to 50 with room to trade for a few players.
Among those who have been released were lineman Dan Skipper and wide receiver Malik Taylor, who signed with the Lions in May. Meanwhile, 2025 six-round draft pick Ahmed Hassanein was waived with an injury settlement and also waived 2023 draft picks Hendon Hooker and Brodric Martin.
For head coach Dan Campbell, who's played 10 seasons in the NFL, telling players they didn't make it weighs heavily on him.
"I mean, it's hard on us, but there's no woo is me, so I feel sorry for those guys. But at the same token, what I would say to them is 'Man, use this as fuel and move on to the next step of this where there's another team, or it's another shot at it ... And don't let it shake your shake your confidence,'" Campbell said in a press conference.
Here's a breakdown of who has been waived and who was released.
Players who were released
- Defensive lineman Myles Adams
- Offensive lineman Trystan Colon
- Wide receiver Tom Kennedy
- Offensive lineman Netane Muti
- Linebacker Anthony Pittman
- Offensive lineman Dan Skipper
- Wide receiver Malik Taylor
Players who were waived
- EDGE Ahmed Hassanein (waived with an injury settlement)
- EDGE Mitchell Agude
- Cornerback Luq Barcoo
- Wide receiver Ronnie Bell
- Offensive lineman Gunner Britton
- Defensive lineman Keith Cooper Jr.
- Cornerback Allan George
- Linebacker DaRon Gilbert
- Safety Erick Hallett II
- Quarterback Hendon Hooker
- Tight end Zach Horton
- Running back Deon Jackson
- Offensive lineman Zack Johnson
- Wide receiver Jakobie Keeney-James
- Safety Ian Kennelly
- EDGE Nate Lynn
- Defensive lineman Brodric Martin
- Wide receiver Jackson Meeks
- Cornerback D.J. Miller
- Offensive lineman Mason Miller
- Offensive lineman Michael Niese
- Safety Morice Norris
- Tight end Gunnar Oakes
- Cornerback Tyson Russell
- Running back Jacob Saylors
- Tight end Steven Stilianos
- Safety Loren Strickland
- EDGE Isaac Ukwu
- Cornerback Nick Whiteside