Detroit Lions cut roster down to 50 players. See who's been waived and released.

Tuesday was the deadline for the NFL's 32 teams to cut down their rosters to 53 players. In Detroit, the Lions reduced their roster to 50 with room to trade for a few players.

Among those who have been released were lineman Dan Skipper and wide receiver Malik Taylor, who signed with the Lions in May. Meanwhile, 2025 six-round draft pick Ahmed Hassanein was waived with an injury settlement and also waived 2023 draft picks Hendon Hooker and Brodric Martin.

For head coach Dan Campbell, who's played 10 seasons in the NFL, telling players they didn't make it weighs heavily on him.

"I mean, it's hard on us, but there's no woo is me, so I feel sorry for those guys. But at the same token, what I would say to them is 'Man, use this as fuel and move on to the next step of this where there's another team, or it's another shot at it ... And don't let it shake your shake your confidence,'" Campbell said in a press conference.

Here's a breakdown of who has been waived and who was released.

Players who were released

Defensive lineman Myles Adams

Offensive lineman Trystan Colon

Wide receiver Tom Kennedy

Offensive lineman Netane Muti

Linebacker Anthony Pittman

Offensive lineman Dan Skipper

Wide receiver Malik Taylor

Players who were waived

EDGE Ahmed Hassanein (waived with an injury settlement)

EDGE Mitchell Agude

Cornerback Luq Barcoo

Wide receiver Ronnie Bell

Offensive lineman Gunner Britton

Defensive lineman Keith Cooper Jr.

Cornerback Allan George

Linebacker DaRon Gilbert

Safety Erick Hallett II

Quarterback Hendon Hooker

Tight end Zach Horton

Running back Deon Jackson

Offensive lineman Zack Johnson

Wide receiver Jakobie Keeney-James

Safety Ian Kennelly

EDGE Nate Lynn

Defensive lineman Brodric Martin

Wide receiver Jackson Meeks

Cornerback D.J. Miller

Offensive lineman Mason Miller

Offensive lineman Michael Niese

Safety Morice Norris

Tight end Gunnar Oakes

Cornerback Tyson Russell

Running back Jacob Saylors

Tight end Steven Stilianos

Safety Loren Strickland

EDGE Isaac Ukwu

Cornerback Nick Whiteside