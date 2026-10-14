Detroit leaders mobilize resources to combat recent shootings as overall gun violence declines

Detroit Mayor Mary Sheffield and Police Chief Todd Bettison said they are coordinating law enforcement and community resources to combat a recent wave of shootings across the city, including an incident that left a 7-year-old girl and her mother wounded.

Seven shootings occurred in Detroit over a seven-day period, with most happening on the city's east side, according to Detroit Police.

Sheffield said addressing violence requires a collective effort to protect young people.

"It takes a comprehensive, holistic and overall approach from everyone to ensure that we're protecting the lives of our young people," Sheffield said.

One of the recent incidents involved a 7-year-old girl and her mother, who were shot after a dispute between children escalated into gunfire. The shooting occurred on Detroit's east side. The father of one of the children pulled out a gun and shot the mother and her child. Both victims are expected to survive.

Chief Bettison said the suspect in that case was taken into custody less than 24 hours after the shooting, crediting community members with helping police identify him.

"Community members told us that night who he was," Bettison said.

Chief Bettison said the department is working with state and federal law enforcement agencies and local prosecutors to hold people accountable for violent crimes.

Bettison cited cooperation with the Michigan State Police, the U.S. attorney's office and Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy as part of the broader effort to curb gun violence.

"It is a collective," Bettison said, warning that people who commit crimes in Detroit will face accountability.

Mayor Sheffield also pointed to summer programming and other community initiatives as part of the city's strategy to prevent violence before it occurs.

Mayor Sheffield said community involvement remains essential to those efforts.

City leaders said the goal is to prevent shootings as well as respond quickly when violence occurs.

Despite the recent incidents, overall shootings in Detroit are down compared with the same period last year, according to Chief Bettison.