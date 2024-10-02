Detroit introduces "Dining with Confidence" placards to showcase restaurant health compliance

(CBS DETROIT) — Starting in October, Detroit is rolling out its "Dining with Confidence" restaurant inspection placards as another step in preventing repeat violators.

"We don't mind it. We don't care when it comes. We don't have nothing to hide; we're good," said Eric Pete, general manager of Seva.

The placards will show when restaurants are in compliance. Detroit City Council passed the ordinance earlier this summer.

After unveiling the program, Detroit joins other cities like New York City. Aside from online reviews like Google and Yelp, businesses believe this is just another way of helping customers choose where to eat.

Pete believes it'll push offenders to keep their establishments up to code.

"Even if it's just a façade, you want to make sure if you know you're being judged, you want to do something about it," he told CBS News Detroit.

There are three categories: Green compliance means a business doesn't have serious violations. White equals temporary for places that have yet to be inspected or if the establishment requires corrections. Red means the restaurant is closed due to severe health hazards.

"When they say compliance, I'd definitely like to know what that means. Is it the kitchen, the equipment?" Sandeep Giduthuri said.

For customers like Sandeep, he believes it's important to know how compliant a business is. Each placard will come with a QR code to provide more information on the inspections.

"There are some people who it doesn't matter; they are going to be there at their favorite spot, and they don't care, but in general, I think most people will take this into action," Pete said.

Pete believes as this new ordinance expands some businesses could see a decrease in customers. He believes that will ultimately lead to closures.

"If I'm eating here, I should be able to confidently tell myself and my family that guys, we had a good meal and a clean, healthy meal," Giduthuri said.