Detroit interns gain behind-the-scenes access, career boost on Usher-Chris Brown tour

Usher and Chris Brown are in Detroit for The R&B Tour, but behind the scenes, a different story is unfolding, and it all deals with a group of young adults.

The group is getting hands-on experience in the live entertainment industry through a touring internship program that places them inside live productions.

"The hardest thing for young people... there are a lot of people who have capability, skill, and grind. But how do you get a shot?" said Ron Laffitte, Usher's manager.

For this group, that opportunity has arrived.

"If you don't have earphones and you're just listening to music, there's going to be music just playing in the back. So, the monitor world is definitely an important part of production," said audio production intern Storm Smith.

From wardrobe and styling to set design and production, interns say they are learning every aspect of touring life.

"We control anything wardrobe—whether that's dancers, specialty dancers, whether that's Usher himself. We make sure they look good on stage," said wardrobe intern Logan Hrabowski.

The program is a partnership between the Boys & Girls Clubs and Usher's New Look, the singer's nonprofit organization. After a competitive application process, interns from Detroit and Atlanta were selected to participate.

"I've been working on Camera 13, in the lower bowl of the section. They've been teaching me how to use the camera and set up the tripod," said camera ops intern Nina Williams.

Beyond hands-on training, interns say networking has been a key.

"I've been able to talk a lot with the stylist and see what a day-to-day for them is like," Hrabowski said.

Program leaders say this is the first year of the touring internship program and hope to continue it.

"I just love tour bus life. I don't want to fly anywhere. I just want to stay on the bus," said Madisyn Wilson.

The tour remains in Detroit through Sunday before heading to Cleveland for its next stop. According to the Boys & Girls Clubs, some interns have already received offers to continue working on the tour.