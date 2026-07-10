Detroit council members, police commissioner demand DHS end ICE vehicle pursuits in city neighborhoods

Two Immigration and Customs Enforcement operations three weeks apart ended with people injured and property damaged. Now, two Detroit City Council members and a police commissioner are demanding federal accountability by sending a letter to the Department of Homeland Security.

"In recent months, there's been instances of ICE and vehicular pursuits that have resulted in great bodily harm, but also property destruction in the city of Detroit," said Denzel McCampbell, Detroit City Council, District 7.

The letter asks DHS to end vehicular pursuits in Detroit neighborhoods, release its current policy and disclose any investigation findings.

ICE Vehicular Pursuits Letter to DHS Page of

DHS sent CBS News Detroit a statement defending both operations, saying the two drivers attempted to evade lawful stops.

A DHS spokesperson issued the following statement regarding the May 19 incident, saying in part:

"On May 19, 2026, ICE arrested Yerlys Moreno Lopez, a criminal illegal alien from Venezuela, in Detroit. This criminal illegal alien was wanted for a previous hit-and-run involving a law enforcement vehicle on April 9, 2025. On May 19, officers attempted to initiate a standard vehicle stop, when this illegal alien refused to comply and sped from officers at a high rate of speed—in the process, nearly striking an ICE vehicle. The subject collided with a parked car and fled the vehicle on foot—she was apprehended shortly after. At the scene, Detroit Fire EMS evaluated Moreno-Lopez, bandaged her right knee, and prepared to transport her to the hospital. She refused further medical treatment at the scene and was taken into ICE custody. While in custody at the field office, Moreno began complaining of knee pain and officers called EMS to transport her back to the hospital. "She will receive full due process and will remain in ICE custody pending removal proceedings."

The agency says the driver in the June incident struck three government vehicles, pinned an ICE officer's leg and then crashed through a fence and garage.

"As officers attempted the stop, Mohamd Salim Abdessamed, an illegal alien from Mauritania, immediately and dangerously tried to evade arrest and struck three government vehicles, pinning an ICE officer's leg in the car door. Abdessamed continued on before losing control of his vehicle and crashing through a fence and a garage before the vehicle came to a stop on top of two other vehicles. An ICE officer and the suspect were transported to area hospitals for treatment," DHS said.

DHS did not say whether agents followed the specific pursuit rules questioned by city leaders.

"We should be able to at least say that these pursuits, these chases, that puts our folks in danger, especially in neighborhoods, that we should be able to say that you cannot do this," McCampbell said.

Detroit police say their officers may enforce local and state laws, but not federal immigration laws.

McCampbell says his office is working with Detroit's law department to determine what options the city and affected residents may have.

"That means that folks can be able to walk down their streets and feel safe. That means that folks could be able to play in neighborhoods and feel safe," McCampbell said.

McCampbell says DHS has not responded directly to the letter.