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Driver critically injured after car lands on vehicles, fence pole smashes into windshield in Detroit

By
Paula Wethington
Paula Wethington
Web Producer
Paula Wethington is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She previously held digital content roles at NEWSnet, Gannett/USA Today network and The Monroe News in Michigan. She is a graduate of the University of South Carolina.
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Paula Wethington,
Joseph Buczek
Manager of Digital Content and Promotion, CBS Detroit
Joe Buczek is manager of digital content and promotion at CBS Detroit. He previously worked at WWTV, the Grand Traverse Insider, the Leader and the Kalkaskian, the Oakland Press and the Morning Sun.
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Joseph Buczek

/ CBS Detroit

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A man was critically injured after a crash Thursday in Detroit during which a vehicle ended up on top of two parked vehicles, the fire department said. 

The crash happened in the 6700 block of Warwick Street, near Whitlock Street, and was reported to the Detroit Fire Department about 10:18 a.m. When firefighters arrived, they found the victim's vehicle on top of two other unoccupied vehicles. 

warwick-crash-detroit.png
CBS Detroit

Medics then found the 30-year-old man in the vehicle, along with a fence pole that had come through the windshield and struck him in the upper right portion of his torso, authorities said.  

Fire crews cut the pole, allowing the driver to be released from the vehicle. He was taken to a local hospital, where he is in critical condition, according to officials. 

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