Driver critically injured after car lands on vehicles, fence pole smashes into windshield in Detroit

A man was critically injured after a crash Thursday in Detroit during which a vehicle ended up on top of two parked vehicles, the fire department said.

The crash happened in the 6700 block of Warwick Street, near Whitlock Street, and was reported to the Detroit Fire Department about 10:18 a.m. When firefighters arrived, they found the victim's vehicle on top of two other unoccupied vehicles.

CBS Detroit

Medics then found the 30-year-old man in the vehicle, along with a fence pole that had come through the windshield and struck him in the upper right portion of his torso, authorities said.

Fire crews cut the pole, allowing the driver to be released from the vehicle. He was taken to a local hospital, where he is in critical condition, according to officials.