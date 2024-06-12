Detroit Horse Power purchases 14-acre property to build urban equestrian center

Testimony to begin in Samantha Woll murder trial, Detroit toddler killed by car and more stories

(CBS DETROIT) - Detroit Horse Power purchased a 14-acre site from the Detroit Public Schools Community District to build an urban equestrian center on the city's northwest side.

The DPSCD school board approved the purchase on Tuesday, and the city's Building Safety Engineering and Environmental Department granted site plan approval, according to a news release.

The new 26,395-square-foot equestrian center will serve the Detroit community through field trips, summer camps, and after-school programs. The stables will accommodate up to 17 horses, and there will be an indoor riding arena, outdoor riding spaces, paddocks for horses to graze, classrooms, and a community space.

The organization plans to break ground in the fall.

Courtesy of Detroit Horse Power

"When we set off on this journey to do something so out-of-the-box as include horses in a Detroit neighborhood to serve young people, there was no guarantee that we'd be able to secure an appropriate site in a neighborhood that wanted this to be a part of the community's future," said David Silver, founder and executive director of Detroit Horse Power, in a statement.

Detroit Horse Power opened in 2015, initially launching two summer camps for 18 students. According to its website, it has since served 500 students with free summer camps and after-school programs outside of the city.

With the new center, Silver said they look forward to continuing those programs in Detroit.

"To have these major foundational milestones achieved is something we're very proud of," he said. "It's affirming to have put in a lot of work and be one step closer to the organization's ultimate vision and providing a future that kids in our community deserve. We're committed to reaching our long-term goals to deliver great outcomes for Detroit's youth."