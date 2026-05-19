Detroit homeowners left with damage after police chase ends in fiery crash

A police pursuit in Southfield led to a fiery crash in Detroit Tuesday morning, causing property damage to multiple homes.

The Southfield Police Department says officers responded to a report of a stolen vehicle just after 3 a.m. Tuesday. When officers arrived, the suspects fled the scene.

David Gregory

One person ran off on foot but was quickly caught and turned over to a guardian.

The two other suspects drove off in the stolen vehicle, leading to a pursuit. It ended when the vehicle crashed into the fence line of multiple properties along the Southfield Service Drive near Grand River in Detroit. The vehicle then burst into flames.

Both suspects were removed from the vehicle safely, treated for minor injuries at a local hospital, and then transported to the Southfield Detention Center.

David Gregory tells CBS News Detroit he heard the commotion in his backyard and captured the crash on surveillance cameras.

David Gregory

"Just a large explosion, a big boom, and it woke me up right out of my bed," said Gregory. "I saw smoke and my eye just went down, and I saw my fence gone and a car on fire."

Homeowners are now left with major cleanup.

"They skidded, came through my backyard, the backyard next door, and the backyard into that. I gotta get this cleaned up before my grandkids get here," Anthony Hudson stated.

Hudson says that he saw the damage hours after it happened.

CBS Detroit

"I was coming out here to plant my vegetable garden, and when I saw this. This put a damper on everything," said Hudson.

Piles of broken wood and debris are scattered through the backyards of multiple properties. Homeowner Dwight Blakey says he's relieved the situation wasn't worse.

CBS Detroit

"Fortunately, it's just the fence. Little sections blow down, and you get that put back together, but ... a car comes through in a chase ... that's different. That's a different Tuesday morning," Blakey said.