Detroit Health Department hosting Public Health Week in communities

The Detroit Health Department is hosting a Public Health Week through Saturday, April 11, to provide resources in neighborhoods.

The citywide initiative, which kicked off on Tuesday, offers free services, such as health screenings, immunizations, overdose prevention resources, lead testing and vision and hearing screenings. No appointment or ID is required.

"Public health only works if it's close to people's lives," said Chief Public Health Officer and Director Ali Abazeed in a statement. "That means showing up in neighborhoods, removing barriers, and making it easier for Detroiters to access care. Public Health Week is both a call to action and a recognition of the public health workforce, especially the staff of the Detroit Health Department, whose daily work makes a healthier city possible."

Services are available from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday-Friday and 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday.

For more information, visit the city's website.

Detroit's Public Health Week schedule

Tuesday, April 7: Senior Wellness in Action (Adam Butzel Complex, 10500 Lyndon Street)

Wednesday, April 8: Navigate Your Health (Coleman A. Young Recreation Center, 2751 Robert Bradby Drive)

Thursday, April 9: Community Access Day (Kemeny Recreation Center, 2260 S. Fort Street)

Friday, April 10: Student and Community Action Day (Wayne County Community College, 8200 W. Outer Drive)

Saturday, April 11: Young and Family Action Day (East English Village Preparatory Academy, 5020 Cadieux Road)