Detroit hairstylist pleads guilty to pointing gun at client during payment dispute

A Detroit woman has pleaded guilty to assault in connection with an altercation that occurred over the payment she expected for a hairstyle, according to court records.

Justice Angelique-Danielle Snell, 31, entered the plea Friday in Wayne County Third Circuit Court to aggravated assault, court records show. A related charge of felony firearm has been dismissed as part of the plea agreement.

The trial was scheduled for June 10. That court date is now scheduled for sentencing.

The altercation happened on March 6 at Snell's home on West Forest Avenue. The Wayne County Prosecutor's Office said Snell and a 29-year-old woman got into an argument over payment for Snell styling the victim's hair. During the altercation, prosecutors said, Snell pulled out a firearm and pointed it at the victims.