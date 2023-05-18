Detroit Grand Prix returns to the streets of Detroit June 2-4

(CBS DETROIT) - We're just two weeks away from the Detroit Grand Prix and the event's return to the streets of Detroit.

This year marks the first time in 32 years that the race will be held on the streets of Detroit. The race is set for June 2-4.

Racers will compete on the newly designed, 1.7-mile, nine-turn race course.

Race organizers recently unveiled the student-designed murals that will surround the racing circuit and defending race winner and 2022 NTT IndyCar Series champion Will Power stopped by the CBS News Detroit studio to preview this year's race.

This year's Comerica Bank Free Prix Day is set for Friday, June 2.

As part of Free Prix Day, fans can watch on-track action from NTT IndyCar Series, IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge, INDY NXT by Firestone and the Trans Am Series presented by Pirelli series from grandstands 1 and 9. General admission is free and on a first-come, first-seated basis. Tickets are not required.

In addition to the action on the track, officials have announced a lineup of entertainers scheduled to perform during the event. A-Trak, Big Boi, Z-Trip and Steve Aoki are scheduled to perform at Hart Plaza, inside the Meijer Fan Zone, at the Grand Prix.

For more information and to purchase Grand Prix tickets, visit here.