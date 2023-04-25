Comerica Bank Free Prix Day returns to Detroit Grand Prix

(CBS DETROIT) - Comerica Bank Free Prix Day is once again returning to the Detroit Grand Prix.

With the Grand Prix making its anticipated return to the streets of downtown Detroit, this year's Free Prix Day is set for Friday, June 2.

As part of Free Prix Day, fans can watch on-track action from NTT IndyCar Series, IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge, INDY NXT by Firestone and the Trans Am Series presented by Pirelli series from grandstands 1 and 9. General admission is free and on a first-come, first-seated basis. Tickets are not required.

Paddock access is not included with Free Prix Day seating.

"Thanks to our partners at Comerica Bank, we are so proud to carry on the tradition of Free Prix Day at the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix presented by Lear," said Michael Montri, President of the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix presented by Lear, in a statement. "As the Grand Prix returns to its original home on the Streets of Downtown Detroit this summer, we are creating more ways for everyone to experience this event with over half of the circuit open and accessible for free. On Comerica Bank Free Prix Day, we'll take that experience to the next level for fans with great viewing available in two of our grandstands completely free of charge."

As part of Free Prix Day, a virtual engagement focused on motorsports and job opportunities in racing will be held with students from more than 10 Metro Detroit high schools and community groups. Guests include three-time W Series champion and INDY NXT driver Jamie Chadwick and USF Pro 2000 championship leader Myles Rowe.

For more information on Comerica Bank Free Prix Day, and to purchase tickets for Saturday and Sunday at the Grand Prix, visit www.DetroitGP.com or call 866-464-7749 (PRIX).