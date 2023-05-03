Detroit Grand Prix announces entertainment lineup

(CBS DETROIT) - The Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix, presented by Lear, returns to downtown Detroit in June, and officials have announced a lineup of entertainers scheduled to perform during the event.

A-Trak, Big Boi, Z-Trip and Steve Aoki are scheduled to perform at Hart Plaza, inside the Meijer Fan Zone, at the Grand Prix.

On Friday, June 2, DJ and producer A-Trak will perform at 6 p.m., and Grammy award-winning rapper Big Boi of the duo OutKast will headline the stage at 7:30 p.m.

Then on Saturday, June 3, turntablist and producer Z-Trip will perform at 5:30 p.m., and two-time Grammy-nominated DJ and producer Steve Aoki will perform beginning at 7 p.m.

Several DJs and local bands will also be featured throughout the weekend, and officials say the lineup for those entertainers will be released closer to the event.

"As we have said since we announced the return of the Grand Prix to its original home on the Streets of Downtown Detroit, this is going to be an event - not just a race," said Michael Montri, President of the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix presented by Lear. "With a great music lineup providing the soundtrack all weekend long in Hart Plaza, our fans are going to experience an entertainment-filled weekend that they will never forget here in the Motor City."

For more information and to purchase Grand Prix tickets, visit here.