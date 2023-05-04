Watch CBS News
Detroit Grand Prix unveils student-designed murals ahead of June race

By Joseph Buczek

(CBS DETROIT) - We're less than a month away from the Detroit Grand Prix, and on Thursday race organizers unveiled the student-designed murals that will surround the racing circuit. 

Students from the Boys and Girls Club of Southeast Michigan designed murals with a focus on the city and the community. 

Adrian Keeler, a student at the College for Creative Studies and this year's winner of the student poster competition, unveiled the official poster of the 2023 Detroit Grand Prix. 

The Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix presented by Lear returns to the streets of Detroit June 2-4. This year marks the first time the race has been held in downtown Detroit since 1991. 

Defending race winner and 2022 NTT IndyCar Series champion Will Power was on hand to help unveil the mural designs. 

On Wednesday, officials announced a lineup of entertainers scheduled to perform during the event. 

For more information on the race weekend and to purchase tickets, visit here.   

