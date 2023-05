Will Power previews the 2023 Detroit Grand Prix

(CBS DETROIT) - Defending race winner and 2022 NTT IndyCar Series champion Will Power joined CBS News Detroit Thursday to preview this year's Detroit Grand Prix.

The Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix presented by Lear returns to the streets of Detroit June 2-4.

For more information on the race weekend and to purchase tickets, visit here.