Detroit businesses ready for influx of visitors as Grand Prix returns this weekend

(CBS DETROIT) - On your mark, get set, GO! The Detroit Grand Prix is back!

"Obviously, the engines are revved, and we are ready to go," Eric Larson, CEO of Downtown Detroit Partnership, told us.

Detroit is set to welcome another weekend of racing and fun for the Detroit Grand Prix, but tickets are quickly selling out.

You can get them in person at the West Box Office on Jefferson, the GM Renaissance Center or the East Box Office on Woodbridge.

Grandstands 1 and 9 will be offered as free general admission seats on Friday as a part of the Comerica Bank Free Prix day.

"We've learned where some of the public viewing that's free could be enhanced and allow people to have a better viewing platform," Larson said.

Streets surrounding the track – have already started closing. All of them are expected to be re-opened by next Friday.

CBS News Detroit is told that less street parking can only mean more foot traffic for businesses!

"During the NFL draft, we saw such a huge uptick in business that we panicked a little bit and ordered way too much stuff; I think we will take it easy, let it flow in and see what happens," Michael Hans, manager Greenwich Time Pub said.

According to Hans, business has been up nearly 40% this year compared to the same period last year. He credits most of the success to the influx of events in the city.

This marks the second Grand Prix in downtown Detroit since its return. For years, the event was hosted at Belle Isle.

"Nice thing about the Grand Prix: It's an annual shot in the arm, the NFL draft was an amazing lift for us, but it's a one-time event," Larson said.