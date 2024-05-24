Detroit outlines road closures, transportation options for Grand Prix

(CBS DETROIT) - The city announced road closures and transportation options for residents and visitors as it prepares to host the 2024 Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix next weekend.

The 2024 Detroit Grand Prix will begin Friday, May 31, and run through Sunday, June 2.

Last year, the Detroit Grand Prix returned to downtown Detroit for the first time in more than 30 years, and fans will get to get to experience the course through downtown streets once again this year. Before 2023, the nearly 2-mile course was at Belle Isle.

Road closures for Detroit Grand Prix

Road closures for the Detroit Grand Prix will begin on Tuesday, May 28, but residents will be able to access the downtown area using the Detroit People Mover, Transit Windsor and the QLINE, along with SMART and DDOT buses through alternate routes.Detroit Grand Prix Road Closure Map

Detroit Grand Prix Road Closure Map City of Detroit

A full list of the road closures that will be in place during the Detroit Grand Prix is available on the city of Detroit's website.

The city also shared a variety of transportation options for the event.

Transportation options for Detroit Grand Prix

The transportation options for the Detroit Grand Prix include the following:

QLINE park and ride: Attendees can pay $5 to park at Wayne State lot 12 (6005 Woodward) and get on the train from the corner of Harper and Woodward.

Transit Windsor: Passengers should arrive at Mariners Church bus stop and get on the bus with their preferred payment type. On Sunday, the bus will start running at 6 a.m. instead of 8 a.m.

Detroit People Mover: The Detroit People Mover is free to ride, and the Renaissance Center station puts visitors right inside the Detroit Grand Prix venue.