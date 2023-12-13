Watch CBS News
Local News

Man taken to hospital after shooting at Detroit gas station

By Gabrielle Dawson

/ CBS Detroit

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for Dec. 13, 2023
CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for Dec. 13, 2023 03:54

DETROIT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A man was hospitalized after a Sunday shooting in Detroit, according to the Detroit Police Department

The non-fatal shooting happened on Dec. 10 after 3 p.m. outside of the Valero gas station in the 8000 block of E. 8 Mile. 

The suspect is known but no arrests have been made yet, according to the department. 

A possible argument led to the shooting, police said. 

The incident remains under investigation. 

First published on December 13, 2023 / 3:03 PM EST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.