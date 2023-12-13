Man taken to hospital after shooting at Detroit gas station
DETROIT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A man was hospitalized after a Sunday shooting in Detroit, according to the Detroit Police Department.
The non-fatal shooting happened on Dec. 10 after 3 p.m. outside of the Valero gas station in the 8000 block of E. 8 Mile.
The suspect is known but no arrests have been made yet, according to the department.
A possible argument led to the shooting, police said.
The incident remains under investigation.
