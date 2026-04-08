Detroit gas station owner gives away free gas as prices top $4 nationwide

As gas prices continue to climb in Michigan and across the country, one Detroit gas station owner is stepping in to help drivers facing rising costs.

According to AAA, the national average price for a gallon of regular gas is now just over $4; that has put pressure on household budgets nationwide.

At a gas station in Detroit, owner Mohamad Mallah, known to customers as Big Moe, decided to give back in a big way.

On Wednesday, Mallah offered free gas to 250 vehicles, preloading pumps to $20 each as long lines of cars spread down Six Mile. Drivers waited for hours for a chance at relief.

Mallah says he's been part of the community for nearly three decades and felt compelled to help.

"First thing, it's not about the free gas," Mallah said. "I'm giving back to the community. Gas is so high, I'm trying to help people out. I know it makes a little smile on their faces."

Several drivers told CBS News Detroit the free fill-up made a real difference.

"It's going to help me get to my doctor's appointment," Willie Daniel said.

Daniel waited more than three hours in line. When it was finally his turn, his fuel tank was almost completely empty, making the timing of the giveaway especially meaningful.

"Goes to show you how bad I need it," Daniel said. "That's why I didn't go nowhere. I said I'm committed after an hour and a half. I said, 'I'm out here now; I might as well.' I do need gas. It ain't like I don't need it."

Others said the free fill-up helped them support family members who rely on their vehicles every day.

"I'm getting the gas for my daughter," one woman said. "She basically rides my kids back and forth to school every day. I'm a foster parent, so it does help out."

Traffic control eventually cut off the line, but drivers who made it through described the $20 fill-up as a welcome blessing during a time when every dollar counts.