Detroit gas station forced to close for illegally selling marijuana

Hours after Detroit police began investigating an auto theft at a BP gas station, the store closed after investigators learned that it was selling marijuana without a permit.

On Thursday, police placed a sticker on the door of the gas station near 7 Mile Road and Grand River.

Police say at about 1 a.m., someone allegedly stole a vehicle with a child inside. They say the child's mother went inside the gas station and left her car running when the suspect jumped in and took off.

The suspect drove down Grand River and into the city of Novi, where he crashed the car near Interstate 96 and Novi Road, according to police. The suspect was caught, and the child was taken back to her family.

Some customers say they are shocked but not surprised by the series of events in the last 24 hours.

"It's sad," said one customer. "I own a food truck on Seven Mile and Windsor, right across the street. I am up here every day, but it's a lot of action that happens up here."

"It's crazy because I was literally up here last night, and I came up here earlier to get gas," said Quentin Jackson. "It's always something going on."